Fourth of July Celebrations in Northside

Northside's Fourth of July festivities kick-off with Kegs and Eggs at 10 a.m. at the gazebo at Hoffner Park (FOX19 NOW)

Independence Day celebrations are happening all across the U.S. today.

In the Greater Cincinnati Area, Northside will be overtaken July Fourth by funky costumes and Rock 'n' Roll music.

It's all part of Northside's Independence Day celebration organized by the Northside Business Association.

The festivities kick-off with Kegs and Eggs at 10 a.m. at the gazebo at Hoffner Park, hosted by Northside's Urban Artifact Brewery.

The famous quirky Northside Parade starts at Noon, down Hamilton Avenue and the party continues with the carnival beginning at 1 p.m.

You can expect live music, on two stars, food, brews and activities for the kids.

Jacob Hoffner Park is located at 4101 Hamilton Avenue. The carnival is free to the public but bring plenty of cash for food and activities.



