'You took my life, so I'm taking yours': 92-year-old woman shot and killed son, police said

The child is safe in police custody. Authorities are now searching for Tammy Mann, 23, named as a person of interest in the abandonment.Full Story >
The child is safe in police custody. Authorities are now searching for Tammy Mann, 23, named as a person of interest in the abandonment.Full Story >
The suggestion stunned those present at the meeting, including U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and national security adviser H.R. McMaster, both of whom have since left the administration.Full Story >
The suggestion stunned those present at the meeting, including U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and national security adviser H.R. McMaster, both of whom have since left the administration.Full Story >
From New York to New Mexico, July Fourth events will celebrate what Americans have in common.Full Story >
From New York to New Mexico, July Fourth events will celebrate what Americans have in common.Full Story >
The men's record stands at 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.Full Story >
The men's record stands at 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.Full Story >
Court records show she believed her son, Thomas Blessing, and his girlfriend were talking about putting her in assisted living because she had become "difficult to deal with."Full Story >
Court records show she believed her son, Thomas Blessing, and his girlfriend were talking about putting her in assisted living because she had become "difficult to deal with."Full Story >