'You took my life, so I'm taking yours': 92-year-old woman shot and killed son, police said

Anna Mae Blessing, 92, allegedly shot and killed her 72-year-old son on Monday. Detectives said she confronted him over his wish to put her in an assisted living facility. (Source: Maricopa County Sheriff's Office/KPHO/KPHK/CNN)

PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK/CNN) - Anna Mae Blessing, 92, was brought before a judge in a wheelchair after the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said she shot and killed her 72-year-old son on Monday.

"You took my life so i'm taking yours" - Those are the chilling words the 92-year-old woman said to her son, police claimed, before shooting and killing him because she thought he wanted to move her into an assisted living facility.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's office said the woman lived with her son and his girlfriend at the girlfriend's condo.

Court records show she believed her son, Thomas Blessing, and his girlfriend were talking about putting her in an assisted living facility because she had become "difficult to deal with."

They moved her here from out of state six months ago.

"From our understanding, she had thought about it for a few days because there was a dispute regarding her son wanting to put her in assisted living home," Maricopa County Sgt. Bryant Vanegas said. "There has been other incidents at that house, yes,"

On Monday around 10 a.m., Anna Mae Blessing hid two handguns in the pockets of her robe - guns she'd owned since the '70s - and confronted her son in his room, detective said. She shot him twice, then pointed the gun at his girlfriend, they said.

"And they struggled over the handgun. (The girlfriend) was able to dislodge the handgun out of her hands, and Blessing was able to pull out a secondary handgun, and they struggled over that handgun as well," Vanegas said.

The girlfriend was able to call 911.

When deputies got there, Anna Mae Blessing was sitting in her recliner, her son dead in the other room.

"This is definitely an odd one. You know, there's a lot of circumstances surrounding it, of course, but it's definitely something you don't see every day, and it's very unfortunate that this took place." Vanegas said.

A preliminary hearing for Anna Mae Blessing is scheduled within the next few weeks.

