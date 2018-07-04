Mayor reviewing panel's statement on Confederate statue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The mayor of Kentucky's largest city says a statue honoring a Confederate soldier isn't a celebration of the secessionist cause.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer told the Courier Journal on Tuesday that the statue honoring John B. Castleman isn't "a Confederate monument like ... in some cities with Confederate generals on a horse with their guns facing north."

An advisory committee created by Fischer has said Confederate memorials "have no place" in Louisville. The group urged the mayor to make a "timely decision" on what to do about the Castleman piece.

Fischer says he'll review the group's report but adds that he agrees with his panel's assertion that Louisville isn't a place for celebrating what the Confederacy represented.

During the Civil War, Castleman served for the Confederacy under John Hunt Morgan.

