Mayor reviewing panel's statement on Confederate statue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The mayor of Kentucky's largest city says a statue honoring a Confederate soldier isn't a celebration of the secessionist cause.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer told the Courier Journal on Tuesday that the statue honoring John B. Castleman isn't "a Confederate monument like ... in some cities with Confederate generals on a horse with their guns facing north."
An advisory committee created by Fischer has said Confederate memorials "have no place" in Louisville. The group urged the mayor to make a "timely decision" on what to do about the Castleman piece.
Fischer says he'll review the group's report but adds that he agrees with his panel's assertion that Louisville isn't a place for celebrating what the Confederacy represented.
During the Civil War, Castleman served for the Confederacy under John Hunt Morgan.
Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Independence Day celebrations are happening all across the U.S. today.Full Story >
Independence Day celebrations are happening all across the U.S. today.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
Viral videos surfacing on social media show a massive altercation unfolding at a softball tournament in Tennessee that reportedly involves a Cincinnati-area team.Full Story >
Viral videos surfacing on social media show a massive altercation unfolding at a softball tournament in Tennessee that reportedly involves a Cincinnati-area team.Full Story >
A man is behind bars after he was caught on camera slamming another man to the ground.Full Story >
A man is behind bars after he was caught on camera slamming another man to the ground.Full Story >
Samsung phones -- especially late model Galaxy Note 8s and Galaxy S9s -- are experiencing a glitch that has the phones sending out photos.Full Story >
Samsung phones -- especially late model Galaxy Note 8s and Galaxy S9s -- are experiencing a glitch that has the phones sending out photos.Full Story >