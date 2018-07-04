Finding in suit vs. Neo-Nazi site founder favors radio host

CLEVELAND (AP) - A Muslim-American radio host has received a court judgment in his favor in his federal lawsuit against a neo-Nazi website publisher because the defendant never responded to the Ohio case in court.
Dean Obeidallah accused The Daily Stormer's publisher, Andrew Anglin, of falsely labeling him as the "mastermind" behind a deadly bombing at concert in England last year.
Cleveland.com reports neither Anglin nor any attorney for him responded, so the court entered a finding of default Tuesday. Obeidallah's attorneys said they had tried unsuccessfully to reach or locate Anglin or his legal representative through emails, private investigators and notices in a Columbus-area legal publication.
Obeidallah didn't request a specific amount of damages. In that situation, judges typically have a hearing to determine the amount.
No such hearing has been scheduled.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Whether you're trying to find a parking spot in downtown Cincinnati, or another city, it can be challenging, and expensive!Full Story >
Whether you're trying to find a parking spot in downtown Cincinnati, or another city, it can be challenging, and expensive!Full Story >
Independence Day celebrations are happening all across the U.S. today.Full Story >
Independence Day celebrations are happening all across the U.S. today.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
Viral videos surfacing on social media show a massive altercation unfolding at a softball tournament in Tennessee that reportedly involves a Cincinnati-area team.Full Story >
Viral videos surfacing on social media show a massive altercation unfolding at a softball tournament in Tennessee that reportedly involves a Cincinnati-area team.Full Story >
A man is behind bars after he was caught on camera slamming another man to the ground.Full Story >
A man is behind bars after he was caught on camera slamming another man to the ground.Full Story >