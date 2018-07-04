Ex-staffers allege harassment by Cleveland commission leader

CLEVELAND (AP) - Three female employees allege in a lawsuit that they were repeatedly sexually harassed by the executive director of a Cleveland commission intended to give community input on policy as police reforms are made.
Cleveland.com reports the Cleveland Community Police Commission director, Jason Goodrick, couldn't be reached for comment about the lawsuit filed against him Tuesday by the former employees. A spokesman for the city said it doesn't comment on pending lawsuits.
The city put Goodrick on paid leave for a month while investigating concerns about sexual harassment and his work.
The lawsuit says a commissioner told the women Goodrick didn't "do anything serious." He returned to work, and the three women resigned.
The city-funded commission was required under a court-monitored agreement between Cleveland and the U.S. Department of Justice.
