Tips for finding a parking space in a crowded city

Whether you're trying to find a parking spot in downtown Cincinnati, or another city, it can be challenging, and expensive!

When’s the last time you wasted time and money trying to park downtown? Simply Money put out a few tips for finding the best places to park ahead of time.

It isn’t always easy to find parking downtown. And driving around wastes gas and time, and could make you late for an important meeting or a night out with friends! Fortunately— some apps could help you avoid that.

A report from INRIX transportation analysts says the average American driver spends 17 hours a year—searching for parking! Nearly 42% of us—say we’ve missed an appointment because we couldn’t find a spot. But an app called Parking Panda could be a big help. This one shows you a number of different parking options near your destination, as well as real-time prices and availability for those spots. You can then use the app to buy a parking pass.

If you’re already using the Waze app for directions, it features a parking lot finder, too! Waze shows you pricing—and which lots are full. The Best Parking app lets you spot and reserve parking, and even sends coupons to repeat customers.

An app called Park Me helps you find parking in more than 84,000 locations in 64 countries, so it’s a great one to use while traveling! And—you can find spots up to two weeks in advance, too.

ParkWhiz also promises to find you parking that’s up to 60% cheaper than what you’d pay for it in person.

