Tips for finding a parking space in a crowded city - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Tips for finding a parking space in a crowded city

Posted by Sarah Hager, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Apps such as Parking Panda, Waze, Best Parking, Park Me, and Park Whiz can help you finding parking and save money when you're driving in a crowded city (Source: pixabay) Apps such as Parking Panda, Waze, Best Parking, Park Me, and Park Whiz can help you finding parking and save money when you're driving in a crowded city (Source: pixabay)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Whether you're trying to find a parking spot in downtown Cincinnati, or another city, it can be challenging, and expensive!

When’s the last time you wasted time and money trying to park downtown? Simply Money put out a few tips for finding the best places to park ahead of time.

It isn’t always easy to find parking downtown. And driving around wastes gas and time, and could make you late for an important meeting or a night out with friends! Fortunately— some apps could help you avoid that.

A report from INRIX transportation analysts says the average American driver spends 17 hours a year—searching for parking! Nearly 42% of us—say we’ve missed an appointment because we couldn’t find a spot. But an app called Parking Panda could be a big help. This one shows you a number of different parking options near your destination, as well as real-time prices and availability for those spots. You can then use the app to buy a parking pass.

If you’re already using the Waze app for directions, it features a parking lot finder, too! Waze shows you pricing—and which lots are full. The Best Parking app lets you spot and reserve parking, and even sends coupons to repeat customers.

An app called Park Me helps you find parking in more than 84,000 locations in 64 countries, so it’s a great one to use while traveling! And—you can find spots up to two weeks in advance, too.

ParkWhiz also promises to find you parking that’s up to 60% cheaper than what you’d pay for it in person.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • New mosquito eradicator flying off store shelves

    New mosquito eradicator flying off store shelves

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-07-04 01:20:10 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:39 PM EDT2018-07-04 02:39:57 GMT
    Farm Service is one of the few Region 8 stores that sell the new mosquito eradicator. (Source: KAIT)Farm Service is one of the few Region 8 stores that sell the new mosquito eradicator. (Source: KAIT)
    Farm Service is one of the few Region 8 stores that sell the new mosquito eradicator. (Source: KAIT)Farm Service is one of the few Region 8 stores that sell the new mosquito eradicator. (Source: KAIT)

    A new product that claims to eradicate mosquitoes is flying off the shelves at local stores as people hope to fight back against the large mosquito population this summer.

    Full Story >

    A new product that claims to eradicate mosquitoes is flying off the shelves at local stores as people hope to fight back against the large mosquito population this summer.

    Full Story >

  • Nationwide manhunt for 3 men suspected of kidnapping, raping teen sisters

    Nationwide manhunt for 3 men suspected of kidnapping, raping teen sisters

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 4:46 PM EDT2018-07-03 20:46:19 GMT
    David Ramos Contreras (Source: Bowling Green PD)David Ramos Contreras (Source: Bowling Green PD)

    Police say the alleged victims are 13 and 14 years old, and the incident happened in Bowling Green. Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for the three men on two counts of kidnapping and rape.

    Full Story >

    Police say the alleged victims are 13 and 14 years old, and the incident happened in Bowling Green. Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for the three men on two counts of kidnapping and rape.

    Full Story >

  • Warm in blankets, Thai boys smile, joke with rescuer in cave

    Warm in blankets, Thai boys smile, joke with rescuer in cave

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 9:58 PM EDT2018-07-04 01:58:33 GMT
    Wednesday, July 4 2018 12:45 PM EDT2018-07-04 16:45:40 GMT
    (Thai Navy Seal via AP). In this July 3, 2018, image taken from video provided by the Thai Navy Seal, Thai boys are with Navy SEALs inside the cave, Mae Sai, northern Thailand. With heavy rains forecast to worsen flooding in a cave in northern Thailand...(Thai Navy Seal via AP). In this July 3, 2018, image taken from video provided by the Thai Navy Seal, Thai boys are with Navy SEALs inside the cave, Mae Sai, northern Thailand. With heavy rains forecast to worsen flooding in a cave in northern Thailand...

    The teammates, who were trapped inside when heavy rains flooded the cave, were found by rescue divers late Monday night during a desperate search that drew assistance from experts around the globe.

    Full Story >

    The teammates, who were trapped inside when heavy rains flooded the cave, were found by rescue divers late Monday night during a desperate search that drew assistance from experts around the globe.

    Full Story >
Powered by Frankly