Greater Cincinnati landmarks spotted in new movie trailer featuring X-Files star

Greater Cincinnati locations including the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport can be seen in the trailer for the new movie UFO starring X-File's Gillian Anderson. (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)

The truth is out there, Greater Cincinnatians.

It's not the X-Files, but the unexplained is bringing back it's star Gillian Anderson back to the big screen, and it's set in the Greater Cincinnati Area.

The trailer for the new movie UFO was released recently.

According to IMDB, the flick is about a college student that believes mysterious sightings at airports across the U.S. are UFO's. His beliefs come after a childhood UFO sighting of his own. He then enlists the help of his girlfriend, and his advanced mathematics professor played by Anderson, as they work to uncover the truth without being stopped by the FBI.

Throughout the trailer, eagle-eyed viewers will recognize many Cincinnati staples like the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport, a University of Cincinnati flag, UC's campus, and Brotherton's restaurant in Mt. Healthy.

The movie was filmed in November 2016 and the stars of the movie took to their social media pages to post about their time in Ohio.

UFO is scheduled to hit theaters Sept. 4.