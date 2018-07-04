Paul says he still has trouble breathing since attack

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Rand Paul says he still has trouble breathing since he was tackled in his yard eight months ago by a neighbor. His attacker was given a 30-day sentence, a punishment the Republican lawmaker thinks should have been harsher.

Paul told his hometown newspaper, the Bowling Green Daily News, that too often people "seem to think violence is the answer," and one way to stop the trend is with punishments that fit the crimes.

His neighbor, Rene Boucher, pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress and was sentenced last month.

Federal prosecutors who sought a 21-month prison sentence are appealing the 30-day sentence.

Paul has filed a civil lawsuit against Boucher asking for medical costs and attorney fees relating to the incident.

