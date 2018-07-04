Fisherman reels in brick of marijuana off FL coast

(RNN) - A fisherman sailing off the coast of Florida was hoping to catch a few mahi-mahis.

He ended up reeling in what he called an “early birthday gift from Pablo Escobar.”

Jorge Bustamante posted a photo to his Instagram account holding up a brick of marijuana. He said he found it, fittingly enough, in the weed line.

A post shared by Jorge Bustamante on Jul 2, 2018

After he took a selfie with the kilo of weed, he put in a call to the US Coast Guard to turn it over.

