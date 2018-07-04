Fisherman reels in brick of marijuana off FL coast

(RNN) - A fisherman sailing off the coast of Florida was hoping to catch a few mahi-mahis.
He ended up reeling in what he called an “early birthday gift from Pablo Escobar.”
Jorge Bustamante posted a photo to his Instagram account holding up a brick of marijuana. He said he found it, fittingly enough, in the weed line.
After he took a selfie with the kilo of weed, he put in a call to the US Coast Guard to turn it over.
Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
The 10-month-old baby who was accidentally run over by her mother has passed away, Union Township Police say.Full Story >
The 10-month-old baby who was accidentally run over by her mother has passed away, Union Township Police say.Full Story >
It's not the X-Files, but the unexplained is bringing back it's star Gillian Anderson back to the big screen, and it's set in the Greater Cincinnati Area.Full Story >
It's not the X-Files, but the unexplained is bringing back it's star Gillian Anderson back to the big screen, and it's set in the Greater Cincinnati Area.Full Story >
Whether you're trying to find a parking spot in downtown Cincinnati, or another city, it can be challenging, and expensive!Full Story >
Whether you're trying to find a parking spot in downtown Cincinnati, or another city, it can be challenging, and expensive!Full Story >
Independence Day celebrations are happening all across the U.S. today.Full Story >
Independence Day celebrations are happening all across the U.S. today.Full Story >