Police capture woman who climbed the bottom of the Statue of Liberty

The island has been evacuated. Visitors are being taken away via ferry. (Source: Danny Owens)

A woman has climbed the bottom of the Statue of Liberty in New York City. (Source: WPIX/CNN)

NYPD constructed a rope rescue system to bring her down to the base because officers did not think she would come down on her own. (Source: WCBS/CNN)

(RNN) - The woman who climbed the bottom of the Statue of Liberty in New York City Wednesday has been taken into custody.

NYPD constructed a rope rescue system to bring her down to the base because officers did not think she would come down on her own.

As the responders approached, the woman attempted to climb even higher on Lady Liberty. She could not get a grip or footing, so she regrouped and took off her shoes and socks.

She tried to climb higher again as rescuers inched even closer but still failed to make progress. She abandoned the climb and the rescuers took her into custody.

They hooked her into a harness before making their way down.

WABC reports the woman started climbing around 3 p.m. ET, shortly after a protest group called Rise and Resist revealed a banner calling for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Martin Joseph Quinn, an organizer of with the group, CNN the climb was not supposed to be a part of their demonstration Wednesday.

"She climbed without our knowledge. It was not part of our action. We are deeply concerned for her safety," Quinn said.

The climber displayed a shirt that reads "Rise and Resist" and "Trump Care Makes Us Sick."

In all, eight protesters were taken into custody on Liberty Island.

The island was evacuated while police tried to get the woman down. Visitors were taken away via ferry.

Rise and Resist formed in 2016 as a reaction to the results of the presidential election.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.