Woman climbs the bottom of the Statue of Liberty; 7 arrested

(RNN) - A woman has climbed the bottom of the Statue of Liberty in New York City.

WABC reports the woman started climbing around 3 p.m. ET, shortly after a protest group called Rise and Resist revealed a banner calling for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The group told local media the climber is not affiliated with them.

Seven people have been arrested on Liberty Island.

The island has been evacuated. Visitors are being taken away via ferry.

