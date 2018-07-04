Child struck during Fort Mitchell Fourth of July parade

Fort Mitchell Police Chief Andrew Schierberg said a child struck by a float during the Independence Day Parade is expected to recover. (Pixabay)

Around 1 p.m. a 7-year-old boy who was walking as part of a group in the parade was struck by a float near the intersection of Dixie Highway and Superior Drive, police said. Police said the boy was a member of that float group.

The child was taken to St. Elizabeth and then Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Schierberg said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening and he was alert and conscious when he was transported by an ambulance.

Schierberg said the department will talk about the incident so they can better inform parade participants on how to keep people in their groups safer next year.