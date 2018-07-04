Child struck during Fort Mitchell Fourth of July parade

Local media reports the island has been evacuated.Full Story >
Local media reports the island has been evacuated.Full Story >
Court records show she believed her son, Thomas Blessing, and his girlfriend were talking about putting her in assisted living because she had become "difficult to deal with."Full Story >
Court records show she believed her son, Thomas Blessing, and his girlfriend were talking about putting her in assisted living because she had become "difficult to deal with."Full Story >
Two weeks after a devastating partial collapse at the Barton 1792 Brands distillery, the other half of the facility came tumbling down on Independence Day.Full Story >
Two weeks after a devastating partial collapse at the Barton 1792 Brands distillery, the other half of the facility came tumbling down on Independence Day.Full Story >
Police say the alleged victims are 13 and 14 years old, and the incident happened in Bowling Green. Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for the three men on two counts of kidnapping and rape.Full Story >
Police say the alleged victims are 13 and 14 years old, and the incident happened in Bowling Green. Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for the three men on two counts of kidnapping and rape.Full Story >
Investigators are waiting for an autopsy to determine cause of death before making any arrests.Full Story >
Investigators are waiting for an autopsy to determine cause of death before making any arrests.Full Story >