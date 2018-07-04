Anderson Twp residents spend holiday cleaning up after vandals

Instead of watching the light show in the sky for the Fourth of July, residents in Anderson Township are keeping a close eye on their streets. (WXIX)

Instead of watching the light show in the sky for the Fourth of July, residents in Anderson Township are keeping a close eye on their streets.

On Tuesday night a vandal caused several thousand dollars’ worth of damage by spray painting cars and a nearby business. The manager of Clermont Springs Deli and Carryout spent the holiday cleaning off the exterior of the building, which was covered in red spray paint.

She was greeted with derogatory words spray painted all over the backside of the building when she opened the store. But it wasn't just the paint that was left behind -- she says the vandal also poured screws all over the ground.

"Screws -- hundreds of them thrown all over the parking lot. I guess with the intentions of flattening our tires," said Mary Jo.

She says the hateful messages were directed towards her family, which makes the graffiti even more frightening.

"It upsets us emotionally. For someone to vandalize our property it's just terrible," she said.

Her business wasn't the only thing hit. Bill Jones lives down the road on Pamela and also woke up to heavy damage on both trucks parked outside his home.

"The first thing I noticed was the windshield but then we found the spray paint all down the side of it. They cut the tire," he said.

The front window of the pickup truck was smashed in and it appeared the person tried to pry the door open. Jones said it couldn't have been a personal attack because it's not a truck that normally drives.

"The truck isn't even mine," he said. "It belongs to a dealership. I have the unfortunate task of calling them in the morning and telling them what happened to their truck."

He was using the truck while his car was being serviced.

A truck parked outside the front of his home was also streaked with the red paint. He says it happened sometime after midnight.

Deputies believe the two incidents are connected because the spray paint is an exact match. Jones says he doesn't know why his home was singled out but he's now out of thousands of dollars to fix the damage.

"It makes you feel violated you shouldn't have to worry about that," said Jones.

To ease his concerns he's now adding more lights and cameras outside of his home and he's asking his neighbors to also stay alert.

"I'm hoping they're caught cause if they don't catch them God help them if I do," said Jones.

FOX19 has been told investigators do have a few leads of a possible suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

