BB Riverboats to expand

BB Riverboats will soon expand. Representatives say the business has outgrown its facility along Riverboat Row in Newport.

An old casino barge from Iowa arrived in Covington on Wednesday. The company says it will sink $2 million into restoring it to house BB Riverboats offices, event center, and landing for its three paddle wheelers.

An artist rendition was released to show what the finished complex will look like when it replaces the company's current offices.

"More jobs -- 25, 30 more jobs. It's going to make us expand so our catering is expanding, our events are expanding, so we're -- this will make us ready to go," said Alan Bernstein, owner of BB Riverboats.

Construction begins Monday in Covington. The renovations expected to last until January before the new barge is moved to Newport.

