Woman gunned down while breaking up a fight at baby shower

Beatrice Romo was at her niece's baby shower Saturday at Elk's Lodge in Riverside. (Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)

RIVERSIDE, CA (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) - Family members are mourning a woman who was killed at a baby shower in Riverside, CA.

They say Beatrice Romo was shot by her nephew while trying to break up a fight on Saturday.

"It was the greatest love story, me and her," said Ronnie Romo, her husband.

They were 20 years old in their wedding picture, but they go back to when they were kids. They spent 25 years building their life together, building a family.

And now the Beaumont home she treasured feels so empty without her.

"Now, I am by myself," Romo said.

Beatrice Romo was at her niece's baby shower Saturday at Elk's Lodge in Riverside. Her daughter and son were there, too, when two men started fighting.

One of them, Romo said, was her nephew, Abraham Bonilla.

She tried to break it up, but police say she was shot in the stomach.

Bonilla was arrested after a hit-and-run and charged with murder.

"I just told her I love her and that's it," her son Joshua Romo said while fighting back tears.

He cradled his mom in his arms until help came.

"She was in so much pain," he recalled.

But their mother later died in the hospital.

The Romos couldn't believe their matriarch, the woman who valued her family over everything could be killed by one of their own family members.

“Her family, I'm sorry, they enabled him to be that way," Ronnie Romo said.

He said his wife was always by his side, until Saturday when he left the baby shower a little bit early for work.

"All those years, she was looking for me. Now I'm looking for her. That's the nightmare right there," he said.

