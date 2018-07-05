Trump closes in on Supreme Court pick; 3 judges top list

Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy will step down officially at the end of next month, on July 31. Then what?Full Story >
Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy will step down officially at the end of next month, on July 31. Then what?Full Story >
Rumors of Kennedy's retirement have swirled for weeks as the 80-year-old justice neared the end of his 29th year on the court. He turns 81 in July.Full Story >
Rumors of Kennedy's retirement have swirled for weeks as the 80-year-old justice neared the end of his 29th year on the court. He turns 81 in July.Full Story >
The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from multiple Muslim-majority countries.Full Story >
The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from multiple Muslim-majority countries.Full Story >
President Donald Trump has spoken with seven potential candidates and is set to announce his decision on Monday.Full Story >
President Donald Trump has spoken with seven potential candidates and is set to announce his decision on Monday.Full Story >
The Obama administration memos encouraging schools to take race into account were among 24 policy documents revoked by the Justice Department for being "unnecessary, outdated, inconsistent with existing law, or otherwise improper."Full Story >
The Obama administration memos encouraging schools to take race into account were among 24 policy documents revoked by the Justice Department for being "unnecessary, outdated, inconsistent with existing law, or otherwise improper."Full Story >
The suggestion stunned those present at the meeting, including U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and national security adviser H.R. McMaster, both of whom have since left the administration.Full Story >
The suggestion stunned those present at the meeting, including U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and national security adviser H.R. McMaster, both of whom have since left the administration.Full Story >
Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of divisionFull Story >
Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of divisionFull Story >
Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contestFull Story >
Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contestFull Story >
Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire dangerFull Story >
Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire dangerFull Story >
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsFull Story >
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsFull Story >
President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidatesFull Story >
President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidatesFull Story >
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsFull Story >
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsFull Story >
A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curbFull Story >
A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curbFull Story >
President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capitalFull Story >
President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capitalFull Story >
A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tubFull Story >
A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tubFull Story >
President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."Full Story >
President Donald Trump is offering a veiled threat to the World Trade Organization, warning during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte that if the WTO doesn't treat the U.S. "properly, we will be doing something."Full Story >