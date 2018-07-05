Fallen Marine's stolen flag returned to father for Independence Day

The father plans to frame the flag and keep it somewhere safe. (Source: KAPP/CNN)

YAKIMA, WA (KAPP/CNN) – Just in time for the Fourth of July, the stolen flag of a fallen soldier was returned to his Washington state gravesite and his grateful father.

When his son’s signed American flag was stolen in May, U.S. Marine veteran Shawn Marceau thought he’d never see it again.

The flag, which was signed by Marceau’s son Joe Jackson, who was killed in action in 2011 while serving with the Marines in Afghanistan, and his entire platoon, was irreplaceable.

"You can't copy this flag. There's no way you can possibly copy it,” Marceau said. "Everybody on this flag has either been blown up or shot or dismembered or killed."

But on July 3, Marceau found the flag folded on his son’s grave.

"I thought somebody left me another flag. People have been sending me flags, which is pretty awesome,” Marceau said.

However, Marceau quickly realized it was the real deal, one of the few items left for the father to remember his son. The flag hung above Jackson’s bed before he was killed.

"It brings my faith in humanity back,” Marceau said.

In May, someone broke into Marceau’s pick-up truck and took most of the items inside, including the flag.

The father asked for help on Facebook, and to his surprise, the post was shared more than 108,000 times.

When the flag was returned, Marceau once again posted to Facebook, this time expressing his gratitude for the person(s) who returned it. There was no note or other indication of who returned it included with the flag.

“Words cannot express the JOY our family feels right now. Our blessed Flag has been returned,” wrote Marceau on Facebook.

On Independence Day, it was tears of joy for Marceau, as he held a representation of American freedom that brings him closer to his late son.

"It represents what's great in America, which is everybody – our melting pot and what we’re about,” Marceau said. "It's just a little something that we got back.”

Marceau says he plans to frame the flag and keep it somewhere safe.

