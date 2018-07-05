Starbucks barista accused of mocking customer with stutter

When a gas station employee faced a medical emergency, she was treated with less than understanding by her boss, according to text messages she posted on Facebook.Full Story >
In the days since cops were called on 12-year-old Reggie Fields while he was cutting grass, people have donated new equipment and money to his business.
Instead of watching the light show in the sky for the Fourth of July, residents in Anderson Township are keeping a close eye on their streets.
BB Riverboats will soon expand. Representatives say the business has outgrown its facility along Riverboat Row in Newport.
Fort Mitchell Police Chief Andrew Schierberg said a child struck by a float during the Independence Day Parade is expected to recover.
Authorities have arrested two people in connection to a robbery that happened Monday morning in Clermont County.
