Authorities: 2 teenage siblings die after being hit by truck

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say two teenage siblings have died after being struck by a pickup truck while walking near a roadway in southeastern Michigan.
The Monroe County sheriff's office says 13-year-old Justin T. Haun and 16-year-old Alyssa M. Haun were hit Wednesday afternoon in Bedford Township, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Detroit. They were pronounced dead at a Toledo, Ohio, hospital.
Authorities say a 49-year-old man from Erie Township, Michigan, was driving the truck when it left the edge of the roadway. The sheriff's office says they were believed to be walking in the lawn area of a home when they were hit.
The driver wasn't injured and police say two passengers fled after the crash. The sheriff's office says it's not immediately known why the truck left the road.
