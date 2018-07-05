Man injured in NKY car crash, fire

One man was injured in a fiery crash in NKY. (file)

One man was injured after a fiery crash on northbound I-75 in Northern Kentucky on Wednesday.

According to police, 52-year-old David Harris Jr. was driving between Crittenden and Walton when his vehicle exited the right side of the roadway. The vehicle continued to travel north until it struck the overpass abutment at Eads Road.

The crash entrapped Harris in the vehicle and caused a fire.

Officers and passerby attempted to suppress the fire and free Harris from the wreckage, police said.

Once the fire was controlled, Harris was removed from the vehicle.

He was transported to UC Medical Center with significant injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Kenton County Police Department.

