Suspect on the run after Franklin Twp. standoff

Arrest warrants have been issued for a man who is on the run after a SWAT standoff in Warren County Wednesday night.

Police said when they arrived at the home on Mentz Road in Franklin Township around 9 p.m. they saw a woman running out of the residence screaming a man was inside going to shoot her.

The woman did know the man, and police said when they attempted to enter the home, he began threatening them.

Police said the man stole a car and drove to the house. Ammunition and drugs were found in the vehicle.

The SWAT standoff lasted for nearly five hours when around 2:30 a.m. the suspect somehow escaped on foot.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this time.

Police said there are pre-existing warrants out for his arrest and know who they are looking for.

