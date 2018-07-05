Lake Erie wind farm project gets go-ahead from Ohio board

CLEVELAND (AP) - A proposal for a six-turbine wind farm on Lake Erie has received a go-ahead from a state board after years of negotiating and considering its potential environmental impact.
The Plain Dealer reports the Ohio Power Siting Board recommended the state allow construction of the $126 million project, with some restrictions. For the turbines to operate at night when it's not winter, the developers will have to get approval on a plan to monitor the impact on birds and bats.
The director of sustainable development for the nonprofit Lake Erie Energy Development Co., or LEEDCo, says she's confident about getting that done.
Plans call for the turbines to be 8 to 10 miles (13 to 16 kilometers) northwest of Cleveland. Construction would start in 2021.
Information from: The Plain Dealer, http://www.cleveland.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
