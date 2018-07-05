Ohio unsure of status of 2,300 students from closed e-school

By KANTELE FRANKO

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Many students enrolled in Ohio's largest online charter school when it closed in January have since transferred to other schools, but state officials don't know what happened with about 2,300 students.

The Ohio Department of Education says it is working with districts to determine the status of those students from the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow. They account for about 20 percent of the nearly 11,400 students enrolled when ECOT shut down amid a funding dispute over how the state tallied student participation.

ODE data obtained by The Associated Press shows the students not re-enrolled or accounted for include about 1,300 under age 18. About 1,000 are 18 or older and wouldn't be required to attend school.

ODE says some might have moved away or switched to homeschooling or private schools.

