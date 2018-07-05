Healer killed while testing bullet-proof charms

The charm was supposed to prevent bullets from penetrating the skin. It didn't. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) - A Nigerian healer was killed while testing bullet-proof charms he created.

Chinaka Adoezuwe, 26, died after he asked a client to shoot him to see if the charms worked.

The client, who reportedly refused initially, obeyed and shot Adoezuwe, killing him.

The death was confirmed by local police who said they arrested the healer’s client.

Charms and potions are common in Nigeria where natural medicine prevails.

In January, a man was shot dead after a native doctor was said to have given him "bullet-repelling" drink.

