Fish moved from lake where water level is down to repair dam

UNION, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky wildlife officials have removed about 300 fish from a lake where the water level is being lowered to repair a leaking dam.
The Kentucky Enquirer reports a team of fisheries biologists and technicians with the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources spent a day this week recovering fish from the lake at Big Bone Lick State Historic Site in northern Kentucky.
The fish were relocated to another lake.
Officials discovered in May that the dam - which impounds a 9-acre lake - was leaking. The dam does not appear to be in imminent danger of failing. Officials are drawing down the water level to determine the source of the leak and assess damage.
The park closed an access road to the lake and a nearby picnic shelter. Otherwise, the historic site remains open.
Information from: The Kentucky Enquirer, http://www.nky.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Arrest warrants have been issued for a man who is on the run after a SWAT standoff in Warren County Wednesday night.Full Story >
Arrest warrants have been issued for a man who is on the run after a SWAT standoff in Warren County Wednesday night.Full Story >
A Kentucky woman vilified on social media for killing a giraffe on a 2017 hunt in Africa says she's received thousands of angry messages and death threats.Full Story >
A Kentucky woman vilified on social media for killing a giraffe on a 2017 hunt in Africa says she's received thousands of angry messages and death threats.Full Story >
The 10-month-old baby who was accidentally run over by her mother has passed away, Union Township Police say.Full Story >
The 10-month-old baby who was accidentally run over by her mother has passed away, Union Township Police say.Full Story >
A former northeast Ohio village police chief has been sentenced to five years in prison for receiving nude photos of a 16-year-old girl he met on the job.Full Story >
A former northeast Ohio village police chief has been sentenced to five years in prison for receiving nude photos of a 16-year-old girl he met on the job.Full Story >
One man was injured after a fiery crash on northbound I-75 in Northern Kentucky on Wednesday.Full Story >
One man was injured after a fiery crash on northbound I-75 in Northern Kentucky on Wednesday.Full Story >