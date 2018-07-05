Boat crashes into Lake Erie breakwater, 2 killed

LORAIN, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a boat has crashed into a Lake Erie breakwater after a northeast Ohio fireworks show, killing a husband and wife and slightly injuring the man's 10-year-old grandson.
The (Elyria) Chronicle-Telegram reports the U.S. Coast Guard says the accident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near Lorain. Both the husband and wife were found unresponsive by rescuers.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His wife died at a hospital. The grandson was treated for minor injuries.
Neither the Coast Guard nor the Ohio Department of Natural Resources has released the names of those on the boat.
A Coast Guard petty officer says crews are checking buoys and other equipment to determine if there were any failures that contributed to the crash.
The story summary has been corrected to show newspaper name is The (Elyria) Chronicle-Telegram, not The Elyria Chronicle-Gazette.
Information from: The Chronicle-Telegram, http://www.chronicletelegram.com
