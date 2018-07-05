Scooter Gennett in third place in All-Star Game voting

In the middle of his best season in the Major Leagues, second baseman Scooter Gennett leads all Reds in All-Star Game votes. (WXIX/File photo)

The Cincinnati Reds' Scooter Gennett has moved into third place at second base in the new All-Star Game balloting update.

Gennett leads the Reds in hits, home runs, runs batted in, extra-base hits and batting average. He’s currently about 90,000 votes behind Atlanta’s Ozzie Albies as the top vote-getter for National League second basemen. Gennett currently has more than 2,000,000 fan votes.

Several races coming down to the wire with only 13 hours left to vote for the @AllStarGame via the @CampingWorld All-Star Ballot. Visit https://t.co/Jd6REEkFYI to vote. #MLBVote pic.twitter.com/MgIOdRwEB0 — MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) July 5, 2018

Fan voting continues until Thursday, July 5.

Reds are asking fans to continue to vote for for Gennett, Votto, Suarez and their favorite Cincinnati players to participate in the MLB All-Star Game.

The All-Star Game will be held at National Park in Washington D.C. The game will be televised on FOX19 Now.

