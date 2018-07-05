Scooter Gennett in third place in All-Star Game voting

The Cincinnati Reds' Scooter Gennett has moved into third place at second base in the new All-Star Game balloting update.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Reds' Scooter Gennett has moved into third place at second base in the new All-Star Game balloting update.Full Story >
Authorities say two people have died after a tree branch fell on a crowd of spectators during a fireworks show in western Illinois.Full Story >
Authorities say two people have died after a tree branch fell on a crowd of spectators during a fireworks show in western Illinois.Full Story >
Attorneys say parents separated from children are in fragile state for high-stakes asylum interviews.Full Story >
Attorneys say parents separated from children are in fragile state for high-stakes asylum interviews.Full Story >
President Donald Trump has spoken with seven potential candidates and is set to announce his decision on Monday.Full Story >
President Donald Trump has spoken with seven potential candidates and is set to announce his decision on Monday.Full Story >