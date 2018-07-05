'Trump Baby' balloon gets mayor's OK to fly over London during p - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

'Trump Baby' balloon gets mayor's OK to fly over London during president's visit

London’s mayor gave his approval after more than 10,000 people signed an online petition supporting the balloon. (Source: Crowdfunder/Trump Baby) London’s mayor gave his approval after more than 10,000 people signed an online petition supporting the balloon. (Source: Crowdfunder/Trump Baby)

LONDON (RNN) – A giant “Trump Baby” balloon is one-step closer to getting the all-clear to fly near parliament when U.S. President Donald Trump visits the UK next week.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan gave his approval after more than 10,000 people signed an online petition backing the protest.

"The Mayor supports the right to peaceful protest and understands that this can take many different forms," a statement from the mayor’s office said.

"His city operations team have met with the organizers and have given them permission to use Parliament Square Garden as a grounding point for the blimp."

Protesters still need permission from Metropolitan Police and National Air Traffic to let the nearly 20-foot-tall balloon fly.

The Trump Baby balloon stands nearly 20-feet tall. (Source: Crowdfunder/Trump Baby)

An associated crowdfunding campaign has raised more than $22,000 to pay for the balloon and the costs of flying it.

“Donald Trump is a big, angry baby with a fragile ego and tiny hands,” organizers said on the Crowdfunder website.

“He's also racist demagogue who is a danger to women, immigrants and minorities and a mortal threat to world peace and the very future of life on earth. Moral outrage is water off a duck’s back to Trump. But he really seems to hate it when people make fun of him.”

Trump will be in London on July 13.

Kahn has been an outspoken opponent of the president’s visit.

He’s the first Muslim mayor of a Western capital city and has voiced his opposition to Trump’s travel ban on visitors from several majority Muslim countries.

The Trump Baby balloon in all its inflated glory. (Source: Crowdfunder/Trump Baby)

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

  • National politicsPoliticsMore>>

  • The Latest: Schumer suggests Trump nominate Merrick Garland

    The Latest: Schumer suggests Trump nominate Merrick Garland

    Thursday, July 5 2018 8:49 AM EDT2018-07-05 12:49:26 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 1:49 PM EDT2018-07-05 17:49:46 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives to speak to a "Salute to Service" dinner, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump arrives to speak to a "Salute to Service" dinner, Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
    President Donald Trump is closing in on his next Supreme Court nominee, with three federal judges leading the competition to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.Full Story >
    President Donald Trump is closing in on his next Supreme Court nominee, with three federal judges leading the competition to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy.Full Story >

  • The Latest: Government will meet court deadlines

    The Latest: Government will meet court deadlines

    Thursday, July 5 2018 1:13 PM EDT2018-07-05 17:13:53 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-07-05 17:44:52 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this June 26, 2018, file photo, a U.S. Border Patrol truck enters the Port Isabel Detention Center, which holds detainees of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in Los Fresnos, Texas. Parents who h...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this June 26, 2018, file photo, a U.S. Border Patrol truck enters the Port Isabel Detention Center, which holds detainees of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, in Los Fresnos, Texas. Parents who h...
    Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says the government will meet court deadlines to reunite migrant children who were separated from their parents by immigration authorities.Full Story >
    Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says the government will meet court deadlines to reunite migrant children who were separated from their parents by immigration authorities.Full Story >

  • Trump gets 'welcome' from Montana senator he is opposing

    Trump gets 'welcome' from Montana senator he is opposing

    Thursday, July 5 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-07-05 06:21:45 GMT
    Thursday, July 5 2018 1:44 PM EDT2018-07-05 17:44:04 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File). FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in 14 ne...
    U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or...Full Story >
    U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is giving President Donald Trump a tongue-in-cheek welcome to Montana by taking out a full-page ad in more than a dozen newspapers thanking him for signing 16 bills the Democrat sponsored or co-sponsored.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly