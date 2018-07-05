'Trump Baby' balloon gets mayor's OK to fly over London during president's visit

London’s mayor gave his approval after more than 10,000 people signed an online petition supporting the balloon. (Source: Crowdfunder/Trump Baby)

LONDON (RNN) – A giant “Trump Baby” balloon is one-step closer to getting the all-clear to fly near parliament when U.S. President Donald Trump visits the UK next week.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan gave his approval after more than 10,000 people signed an online petition backing the protest.

"The Mayor supports the right to peaceful protest and understands that this can take many different forms," a statement from the mayor’s office said.

"His city operations team have met with the organizers and have given them permission to use Parliament Square Garden as a grounding point for the blimp."

Protesters still need permission from Metropolitan Police and National Air Traffic to let the nearly 20-foot-tall balloon fly.

The Trump Baby balloon stands nearly 20-feet tall. (Source: Crowdfunder/Trump Baby)

An associated crowdfunding campaign has raised more than $22,000 to pay for the balloon and the costs of flying it.

“Donald Trump is a big, angry baby with a fragile ego and tiny hands,” organizers said on the Crowdfunder website.

“He's also racist demagogue who is a danger to women, immigrants and minorities and a mortal threat to world peace and the very future of life on earth. Moral outrage is water off a duck’s back to Trump. But he really seems to hate it when people make fun of him.”

Trump will be in London on July 13.

Kahn has been an outspoken opponent of the president’s visit.

He’s the first Muslim mayor of a Western capital city and has voiced his opposition to Trump’s travel ban on visitors from several majority Muslim countries.

The Trump Baby balloon in all its inflated glory. (Source: Crowdfunder/Trump Baby)

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.