Police called on black state lawmaker who was canvassing her own neighborhood

Janelle Bynum is running for a second term and spends up to 30 hours a week going door to door reaching out to likely voters. (Source: KATU/CNN)

OREGON (KATU/CNN) - There have been a series of widely-publicized instances recently, of white people calling police about black people engaging in regular activities.

In one incident in Ohio, someone called the police on a 12-year-old boy for mowing the wrong lawn.

Now, a black Oregon state representative says someone called the police as she was talking to constituents in her district.

State representative Janelle Bynum was all smiles on Wednesday, but just the day before she had the police called on her.

"I was on my second to last house and the police came up. And I was like, oh no," said Bynum.

Bynum is running for a second term and spends up to 30 hours a week going door to door reaching out to likely voters.

The woman who called 911 said she was put off because Bynum didn't stop by her house, and that raised her suspicions.

"You know, I stuck out, right, as an African American. I am very sensitive to being accused and very sensitive to people automatically assuming things about a person without ever having talked to them," said Bynum.

The 911 caller didn't mention Bynum’s race at first.

But she didn't give a reason for why she called police on Bynum rather than say hello to her while the state rep went door to door.

Bynum says she's hyper aware people may be biased against her, so she tries to overcome that-

Getting 911 called on her while campaigning is a first for her, but she says this won't stop her.

"I live in this neighborhood, I feel like I should be able to walk anywhere I want without being second-guessed," said Bynum.

Bynum did get to speak on the phone with the woman who called 911, and she says the caller apologized.

