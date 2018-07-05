Mother shoots man attempting to steal car with children inside

Michelle Booker-Hicks was armed and said she believes in defending herself. (Source: KTVT/CNN)

DALLAS (RNN) – A Dallas mother shot a man who allegedly tried to steal her vehicle with her two children still inside.

The incident occurred late Wednesday, according to police.

"I’m not a killer but I do believe in defending what’s mine," Michelle Booker-Hicks told KDFW. "I hope that woke him up."

Booker-Hicks walked into a Shell gas station and while she was inside, a man hopped into her vehicle and tried to drive off.

She said she ran out and climbed into the backseat and told the man to stop the vehicle.

He refused and she pulled a gun from the glove box and shot him in the face.

"He would not get out of the car," she told KDFW. "He turned around and looked at me. I reached over the armrest to get my (to) glove compartment and that’s when I fired at him once I got the gun."

The SUV crashed into a pole nearby and the man then got out of the vehicle and stumbled into a parking lot.

The man was transported to a hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

He is charged with two counts of unlawful and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.