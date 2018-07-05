Special glasses allow teen to see first fireworks - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Special glasses allow teen to see first fireworks

Posted by Ken Brown, Reporter
The glasses have created a lot of firsts for the soon to be high school senior. (FOX19 NOW)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A Warren County 17-year-old hasn't been able to experience fireworks because of a visual impairment - until now.

"I haven't really seen actually seen fireworks-fireworks. I can like feel them and I can sort of… I can obviously hear them, but just seeing them has always just been like a flash in the sky, nothing very exciting to see," Primo Averion said.

A company called eSight was able to put a new lease on his vision.

The special specs can condense the world around him to fit in-line with his visual capabilities.

"Most of the time I initiate, like 'OK I've never seen a balloon.' I've never just like let go of a helium balloon and just watched it go up and seeing how far it goes up until I just lose it," Averion said.

"It's just such a gift, it's just truly a gift to see him look at anything," his mother, Lisa Averion, said.

