Kentucky billboard vandalized to say '#AbolishICE'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Louisville billboard has been vandalized to say "#AbolishICE" as protests against President Donald Trump and his administration's immigration policies continue in the Kentucky city.

News outlets report that the "#AbolishICE" message appeared Wednesday on a billboard along Interstate 65. The billboard is one of many in the past year to be vandalized with a political message and the tag "Resist 45," which appears to be a reference to Trump, the 45th president.

The vandalism follows a Monday rally outside the Louisville ICE building. A small group of protesters remained at the building Wednesday, and told WAVE-TV they don't plan on leaving anytime soon. The protesters are calling for President Trump to abolish ICE and adopt an open border policy.

