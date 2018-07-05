Thomas More athletics joins ACAA

The American Collegiate Athletic Association (ACAA) is pleased to announce that it has admitted Thomas More College to full membership effective with the 2018-19 academic year.

The admittance vote by the ACAA athletic directors took place on Thursday, June 21 with subsequent approval by the Presidents’ Council and brings the ACAA membership to nine institutions.

“We are excited to have Thomas More join the ACAA,” said Commissioner Kelly J. Higgins. “Thomas More has a rich history of success in NCAA Division III play and will challenge ACAA teams to play at the very highest level. We welcome the Saints and look forward to the competitive excellence they bring to the ACAA.”



“The College is very excited to join the ACAA for the 2018-19 academic year, said Thomas More Director of Athletics Terry Connor. “This gives our student-athletes in eight sports that the ACAA sponsors an opportunity to compete in postseason championships and earn conference awards.”

Thomas More has been a member of the NCAA Division III since 1990 and has 27 athletic teams. The Saints have made 79 appearances in NCAA Division III Championships since joining the NCAA, including the 2016 NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Championship.

Thomas More’s Lynn Thompson claimed the 2002 Division III Women’s Golf Individual Championship.

Thomas More is a values-based liberal arts institution that is one of nine Catholic Diocesan colleges in the nation. Located in Crestview Hills, Kentucky, just 10 minutes from downtown Cincinnati, it was originally founded in 1921 by the Benedictine Sisters as Villa Madonna College.

Thomas More offers personalized attention and strong academic programs that allow students to have a distinctive and transformative experience.

The ACAA is a Division III conference that began play in the fall of 2017. The nine members of the league in 2018-19 are: Alfred State College, Finlandia



University, Mills College, Mount Mary College, SUNY Delhi, Pine Manor College, Pratt Institute, Thomas More College and University of Valley Forge. The ACAA sponsors competition in eight sports: women’s and men’s cross country, women’s and men’s soccer, women’s volleyball, women’s and men’s basketball and softball.

