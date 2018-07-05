CPD investigating after body found downtown - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Police are investigating after a body was found Thursday afternoon in downtown Cincinnati.

The body was located in the 300 block of Pike Street, just east of Lytle Park.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is also investigating.

