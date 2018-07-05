Family dog mauled to death at dog hotel

The family says they learned through text message that their beloved dog had been killed. (Source: KTVX, MCBRIDE FAMILY, UNLEASHED DOG HOTEL,CNN)

UTAH (News4Utah/CNN) - Ron and Vicky McBride dropped off their family dog, Christa, at the Unleashed Dog Hotel earlier this week, but a text from the facility would later leave them distraught.

Christa was the family's beloved 10-year-old German Shepherd.

Vicky says the pet care facility looked nice. So, she believed Christa would be in a safer place than at their home, where a wedding was being held.

But she learned Christa wasn’t safe after all when the couple’s son-in-law, Mark Redican, received a text message from one of the owners at the Unleashed Dog Hotel.

"I get a text saying, 'call me at your earliest convenience,'" said Redican. Stating, 'We had a terrible accident. Christa was attacked and killed by two dogs.’

Mark says he was shocked and soon the family had more questions than answers.

After viewing the video of the attack, they wondered why no one stepped up to save Christa.

"How do they miss the dog being mauled for fifteen minutes and then didn't do anything for 25 to 30 minutes into it,? said Ron.

The company released a statement on the attack.

Vicky says she's disappointed in how the Unleashed Dog Hotel has handled this situation.

"This poor dog was completely defenseless," said Mark. "She was just so sweet and so harmless. Just a great dog so the fact that she died that way is just so sad."

The family is now on a mission to change the law in Utah, so dogs are not treated like property.

"Sometimes you have to make a statement about what's right and what's wrong," said Vicky. "This was gross negligence, we need to make sure that this never happens again anywhere."

Copyright 2018 KTVX via CNN. All rights reserved.