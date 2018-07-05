Investigators' emails to US Rep. Jordan went to bad address

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The office of a congressman says newly released records show attempts to schedule an interview with him as part of an Ohio State sex abuse investigation were sent to a non-existent email address.
U.S. Rep Jim Jordan's spokesman said Thursday the Republican is working with investigators to set up a meeting.
The glitch appears to clear up seemingly contradictory statements by Jordan's office and Porter Wright, the law firm leading Ohio State's investigation into Dr. Richard Strauss. Jordan was an assistant wrestling coach at the time Strauss is alleged to have groped male athletes.
An investigative team from Seattle-based Perkins Coie (coo-ey) emailed Jordan directly - but inaccurately - in May. Porter Wright says they followed up with a call in June that Jordan's office says it never received.
