Amber Alert: Girl, 6, taken by non-custodial mother in Hamilton County

A child was taken by their non-custodial mother at 11:30 p.m. on July 4. The incident took place at 12049 Mason Way Court in Cincinnati.

The child's name is Malayah Sisco and the individual is missing.

The child is a black female, age 6, 3 feet tall, weighs about 40 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last wearing a grey sleeveless shirt with red and blue designs on the front. She was wearing a grey skirt with brown shoes and braids with red and blue beads.

The suspect's name is Ashley Davona Hardy. The suspect is a black female, age 26, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 105, and has black hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle involved is a white 2012 Chevrolet Traverse with OH plate number HBU1106.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

