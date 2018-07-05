Amber Alert: Girl, 6, taken by non-custodial mother may be in danger

6-year-old Malayah Sisco was taken on July 4, officials say. An Amber Alert was issued July 5 around 7 p.m. (Provided photo)

• Ashley Davona Hardy is believed to be driving a 2012 Chevrolet Traverse, White, with Ohio license plate #HBU1106 (Provided photo)

An Amber Alert has been issued after officials say a child was taken by her biological -- but non-custodial -- mother around 11:30 p.m. on July 4.

The incident took place at 12049 Mason Way Court in Cincinnati. The child's name is Malayah Sisco.

Malayah, 6, is a black female who is about 3 feet tall and weighs about 40 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a grey sleeveless shirt with red and blue designs on the front, a grey skirt with brown shoes, and braids with red and blue beads.

The suspect's name is Ashley Davona Hardy. She is a 26-year-old black female who is about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 105 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle involved is a white 2012 Chevrolet Traverse with Ohio plate HBU1106.

Authorities believe the child could be in danger because of the mother's mental state and alleged recent use of drugs.

They say a co-defendant is in custody after pushing the custodial grandmother when she tried to stop the abduction.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

