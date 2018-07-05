Microburst? Section of Florence, Ky. takes brunt of Thursday afternoon storm

A section of Florence, Ky. appears to have taken the brunt of a storm cell that barreled through Thursday afternoon. (WXIX)

A section of Florence, Ky. appears to have taken the brunt of a storm cell that barreled through Thursday afternoon.

Houses were damaged at Plantation Point and a couple of miles away in the Oakbrook Subdivision.

Firefighters from Florence, Union, Elsmere and others found flames coming from a house on Taramore Drive. Authorities say lightning caused the blaze -- there are no reports of anyone injured.

About two miles away at a cul-de-sac on Cranbrook Way, Kim Roll was watching from her bedroom window.

"My son, he's 11, came in and said we need to take cover," Roll said. "We heard this loud roaring noise. It picked up this tree, kind of pulled it straight up."

The wind blew the bark across the street into a neighbors backyard.

"So my table was sitting in this corner where all these cushions are," Roll said. "It picked the table straight up and I don't know if it lost pressure or what and just slammed it down and you can see it's obviously still all attached. So it never broke it apart."

She's not sure if it was a tornado or not but says whatever it was, it was dark, windy, and it was loud.

What's a microburst? Here's an explanation from Weather.gov:

A microburst is a localized column of sinking air (downdraft) within a thunderstorm and is usually less than or equal to 2.5 miles in diameter. Microbursts can cause extensive damage at the surface, and in some instances, can be life-threatening. There are two primary types of microbursts: 1) wet microbursts and 2) dry microbursts. Wet microbursts are accompanied by significant precipitation and are common in the Southeast during the summer months. What causes a Microburst? It all starts with the development of a thunderstorm and the water droplets/hailstones being suspended within the updraft. Sometimes an updraft is so strong it suspends large amounts of these droplets and hailstones in the upper portions of the thunderstorm. There are many factors that can lead to evaporational cooling (sinking air) and therefore weakening of the updraft. Once this occurs, it is no longer capable of holding the large core of rain/hail up in the thunderstorm. As a result, the core plummets to the ground. As it hits the ground it spreads out in all directions. The location in which the microburst first hits the ground experiences the highest winds and greatest damage.

