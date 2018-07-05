FL man shot at mother after she asked him for rent and gas money - police

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) - A Tallahassee man has been charged with attempted homicide after police say he started shooting at his mother because she asked him for rent and gas money.

Bisbey Holton, 20, was arrested for attempted homicide after police were called to a home in the 2900 block of Dian Road.

According to an arrest report, police rushed to the house on June 30 after the victim called them and said her 20-year-old son was shooting at her and was still in the house, armed with the gun.

As police made their way there, they were told that the son had punched a door and left the area.

When officers arrived, they saw the victim standing in the driveway pointing toward Mission Road where Holton was walking toward officers. After detaining Holton, officers spoke with the victim.

His mother told officers that she and Holton got into a heated argument after she asked him for money to help cover gas and rent since he had been living there.

At first, Holton went to the kitchen for a knife but changed his mind and got a handgun from his bedroom. That's when he pointed the gun at his mother and fired two gunshots as she ran to her bedroom to call 911.

The victim said that while she was on the phone with a dispatcher, Holton walked into his room, grabbed a suitcase, and started trying to pack. When the victim told him not to take her suitcase, he punched a door and left.

According to court documents, Holton took both the gun and the shell casings he fired when he left.

Holton's mother told officers that she was scared for her life and had felt a bullet skim right past her cheek when he was shooting at her.

Court documents note that police were unable to find the gun or any bullet casings from the incident, which was consistent with the victim's account.

Based on the evidence, Holton was arrested for attempted murder. Holton declined to speak with officers on-scene. He remains in jail as of Thursday on a $50,000 bond.

