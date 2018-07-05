Defeated Kentucky lawmaker sues Republican primary opponent

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky lawmaker claims the campaign of the woman who beat him in a Republican primary sent out untrue mailers and video.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports state Rep. C. Wesley Morgan claims in the lawsuit that was filed Thursday against Deanna Frazier and others that she defamed him in the primary election for the 81st House District.

One mailer claimed Morgan used his office to enrich his liquor business. Police had caught Morgan moving alcoholic beverages between his stores, though a charge against him was dismissed.

The second mailer claimed he didn't pay taxes on a boat. Morgan says he'd resolved tax issues with the applicable authorities by the time it was sent. The video said Morgan used his position in Frankfort to make his life easier.

Frazier wasn't immediately available for comment.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

