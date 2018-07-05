Police: Crash takes odd turn when driver scatters evidence, passenger flees to LaRosa's bathroom

The Sharonville Police Department has released dash camera video from an alleged June 28 OVI crash that took place on Main Street. (Source: SPD)

Police said Zachary Hamlin was driving when his vehicle ran into the back of another sedan stopped at a red light. The police report says after the crash, Hamlin’s passenger fled the scene.

Dash camera video shows officers locating him locked inside a LaRosa’s bathroom just down the road.

FOX19 spoke with witnesses of the crash who wished to remain anonymous but shared some details.

“I just looked up and I saw this gray vehicle hit this white car and then they threw it in reverse, put it back in drive and hit it a second time,” one witness said.

Hamlin is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on an OVI charge, possession of drugs (heroin) and two traffic-related charges.

Witnesses say they saw Hamlin breaking glass items at the scene after the crash and scattering and attempting to hide other items.

“The gentleman that was driving also started running from one side of the road to the other, stashing stuff on the sides of the road, next to the poles, in the shrubs,” one witness said.

“He just kept moving stuff everywhere. He was putting everything in his trunk and he was hiding stuff,” said another witness.

Sharonville police would take a broken glass pipe, a loaded syringe, and several other items into evidence.

Hamlin is scheduled back in court on July 9.

