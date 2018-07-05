Bison attacks woman on her New Richmond farm

A woman was attacked by a bison on her own farm Tuesday afternoon. (Pixabay)

A woman was attacked by a bison on her own farm Tuesday afternoon.

It happened Tuesday just before 3:30 p.m. at Grand Vista Ranch on State Route 132. Cindy Cassell was tending to her bison when one of them struck her multiple times, according to a 911 call.

Cassell runs the bison farm with her husband, Clermont County Commissioner David Uible. They sell the meat at places like Jean Robert's Frenchie Fresh and Dorothy Lane Market.

FOX19 obtained the 911 call. In it, the caller tells dispatchers: "My friend is in the middle of the bison -- in the bison pasture -- a bison has just hit her numerous times."

Cassell has PhD and is a dietitian. She and her husband bought the farm in 1994.

The 911 caller goes on to say: "She has one very open wound on her leg. I know (of that one injury) but god only knows what else."

The call lasts 15 minutes with the caller trying to get Cassell out of the pasture. When she finally does, Cassell was rushed to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. As of Thursday, she was listed in stable condition.

