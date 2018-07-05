Diver dies in Thailand cave rescue operation

The team has been trapped in the cave since June 23. (Source: Raycom Media)

(RNN) – A diver has died in Thailand as rescue teams work to rescue 12 boys and their soccer coach trapped in a cave system.

According to CNN, the diver was a former Thai Navy diver, and was on his way out of the cave when he died around 2 a.m. local time.

CNN described his cause of death as “due to a lack of air while attempting to return to a command center” inside the cave.

The soccer team has been trapped in the cave since June 23, after fierce rains raised the water level while they were inside.

The diver is the first fatality in the rescue operation.

