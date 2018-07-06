Immigrant PhD candidate rocked by sudden US Army discharge

President Donald Trump says he has narrowed down, to two or three, the list of contenders he's considering for the Supreme Court.Full Story >
President Donald Trump says he has narrowed down, to two or three, the list of contenders he's considering for the Supreme Court.Full Story >
The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship.Full Story >
The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenship.Full Story >
The United States hiked tariffs on Chinese imports Friday and Beijing said it would be forced to counterattack in a dispute between the world's two biggest economies that President Donald Trump says he is prepared to escalate.Full Story >
The United States hiked tariffs on Chinese imports Friday and Beijing said it would be forced to counterattack in a dispute between the world's two biggest economies that President Donald Trump says he is prepared to escalate.Full Story >
China's foreign ministry says retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods "took effect immediately" after Washington raised import duties on billions of dollars of Chinese goods.Full Story >
China's foreign ministry says retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods "took effect immediately" after Washington raised import duties on billions of dollars of Chinese goods.Full Story >
The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenshipFull Story >
The U.S. Army has moved in recent weeks to discharge dozens of immigrant recruits and reservists who enlisted through a program that promised them a path to citizenshipFull Story >
Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of divisionFull Story >
Americans celebrate Independence Day with backyard barbecues, fireworks other time-honored traditions, along with markings of divisionFull Story >
Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contestFull Story >
Get ready to gobble! Eating titans take on July Fourth hot dog chowing contestFull Story >
Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire dangerFull Story >
Large swaths of national forests and state trust land in Arizona popular with hikers remain closed because of fire dangerFull Story >
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsFull Story >
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsFull Story >
President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidatesFull Story >
President Donald Trump has spoken with three more potential Supreme Court candidatesFull Story >
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsFull Story >
The Trump administration has rescinded Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a student's race into account to promote diversity in admissionsFull Story >
A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curbFull Story >
A Pennsylvania police officer is seen on video using a stun gun on a man as he's sitting on a curbFull Story >
President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capitalFull Story >
President Donald Trump has ordered the U.S. flag be flown at half-staff on federal property through sunset Tuesday in honor of five newspaper journalists slain in Maryland's capitalFull Story >
A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tubFull Story >
A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tubFull Story >