James E. Pepper Distillery opening doors for public tours

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The James E. Pepper Distillery in Kentucky is opening its doors for public tours starting next week.
Distillery officials say the opening culminates a multi-year project to relaunch the whiskey brand and rebuild the historic Lexington distillery.
Tours will start on July 12. The distillery's signature bourbon and rye brand is James E. Pepper 1776.
Visitors will learn about the Pepper brand and distillery, spend time in the distillery museum and take a behind-the-scenes tour of the distillery. Tours will wrap up with tastings of the distillery's products.
The Pepper family brand of whiskey was founded during the American Revolution and distilled over three family generations in Kentucky. Originally built in 1879, the Pepper Distillery was in operation until 1958, and then was abandoned for more than 50 years.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
