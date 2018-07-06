Ex-athletes say Ohio State doc groped, ogled men for years

By KANTELE FRANKO, ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS and JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Some of the men who say they were molested by a now-dead team doctor decades ago at Ohio State University describe him as a locker-room voyeur who unnecessarily groped athletes during medical exams and wasn't stopped by administrators even after students complained about his behavior.

Former wrestler Nick Nutter remembers teammates referring to Dr. Richard Strauss by the nickname "Dr. Jelly Paws."

Nutter is among eight men who detailed their experiences in interviews with The Associated Press.

Independent investigators are reviewing allegations against Strauss by men from 14 sports and in connection with his work for student health services and his off-campus medical clinic.

Strauss killed himself in 2005. No one has publicly defended him amid the investigation.

