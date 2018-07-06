Ex-athletes say Ohio State doc groped, ogled men for years

By KANTELE FRANKO, ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS and JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Some of the men who say they were molested by a now-dead team doctor decades ago at Ohio State University describe him as a locker-room voyeur who unnecessarily groped athletes during medical exams and wasn't stopped by administrators even after students complained about his behavior.
Former wrestler Nick Nutter remembers teammates referring to Dr. Richard Strauss by the nickname "Dr. Jelly Paws."
Nutter is among eight men who detailed their experiences in interviews with The Associated Press.
Independent investigators are reviewing allegations against Strauss by men from 14 sports and in connection with his work for student health services and his off-campus medical clinic.
Strauss killed himself in 2005. No one has publicly defended him amid the investigation.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A woman was attacked by a bison on her own farm Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
A woman was attacked by a bison on her own farm Tuesday afternoon.Full Story >
Recent extreme heat and frequent rains have spurred more complaints about venomous black widow spiders in southwestern Indiana.Full Story >
Recent extreme heat and frequent rains have spurred more complaints about venomous black widow spiders in southwestern Indiana.Full Story >
The Sharonville Police Department has released dash camera video from an alleged June 28 OVI crash that took place on Main Street.Full Story >
The Sharonville Police Department has released dash camera video from an alleged June 28 OVI crash that took place on Main Street.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been issued after officials say a child was taken by their non-custodial mother around 11:30 p.m. on July 4.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been issued after officials say a child was taken by their non-custodial mother around 11:30 p.m. on July 4.Full Story >
A section of Florence, Ky. appears to have taken the brunt of a storm cell that barreled through Thursday afternoon.Full Story >
A section of Florence, Ky. appears to have taken the brunt of a storm cell that barreled through Thursday afternoon.Full Story >