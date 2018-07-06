Ex-Kentucky Derby entry takes up residence at Old Friends

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) - The fifth-place finisher at the 2003 Kentucky Derby has taken up residence at a thoroughbred retirement farm in Kentucky.
Michael Blowen, president of Old Friends farm near Georgetown, says Eye of the Tiger arrived recently.
The now 18-year-old stallion retired from racing in 2006 with five wins from 19 starts and earnings of $535,679 for owner John D. Gunther. The horse won the Affirmed and Washington Park Handicaps.
Eye of the Tiger moved on to stud duty at Gunther's Glennwood Farm near Versailles, but was retired in 2016.
Blowen says the horse has a "great story to tell," and predicts he'll be a fan favorite.
Old Friends offers guided walking tours of the farm daily. The farm's residents include Kentucky Derby and Preakness winners Silver Charm and War Emblem.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
