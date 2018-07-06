VA loses more than $1 mill worth of medical equipment

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Inventory records show Veterans Affairs medical facilities across Ohio have lost track of more than $1.1 million worth of medical equipment over a three-year period.
WBNS-TV reports VA medical centers in Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Dayton and Chillicothe all lost equipment between 2014 and 2017.
Items that went missing range from iPads to a $28,000 bedside monitor and a $12,000 stretcher.
Some facilities continued to lose items even after the VA in Ohio spent close to $24 million on tracking technology. The contractor for the technology has not responded to requests for comment.
Cincinnati VA spokesman Greg Goins says Ohio facilities have issued a stay of future spending on the tracking technology.
When asked if taxpayer dollars are being wasted, he said "we aren't going to allow that to happen."
Information from: WBNS-TV, http://www.10tv.com/
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
