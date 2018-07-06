Kentucky treasurer gives birth, makes state history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's State Treasurer has become the Commonwealth's first constitutional officer to give birth while in office.

News outlets report the Office of the Kentucky State Treasurer says Allison Ball gave birth to a boy named Levi Adrian Swan on Tuesday. Ball is married to the chief of staff at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Asa James Swan. Levi is their first child.

In a statement, Ball thanked Norton's Healthcare in Louisville.

The treasury office says the 36-year-old is the youngest female statewide elected official in the United States. The Floyd County native was elected in 2015.

